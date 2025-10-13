SignalsSections
Luis Fernando Campos Machado

C3FA Conservador 2k

Luis Fernando Campos Machado
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 959
Profit Trades:
776 (39.61%)
Loss Trades:
1 183 (60.39%)
Best trade:
55.75 UST
Worst trade:
-40.50 UST
Gross Profit:
13 801.51 UST (674 581 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 592.98 UST (620 664 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (92.37 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209.00 UST (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
53.65%
Max deposit load:
8.06%
Latest trade:
51 minutes ago
Trades per week:
159
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.24
Long Trades:
1 117 (57.02%)
Short Trades:
842 (42.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.11 UST
Average Profit:
17.79 UST
Average Loss:
-11.49 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-198.09 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-230.11 UST (20)
Monthly growth:
-2.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
211.41 UST
Maximal:
858.90 UST (30.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.14% (857.21 UST)
By Equity:
4.46% (116.20 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1959
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 209
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 54K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.75 UST
Worst trade: -41 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.37 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -198.09 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.19 17:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.33% of days out of 75 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.37% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 18:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 17:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 08:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 13:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 04:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 00:28
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 02:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 17:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 18:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 19:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
