SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / LOW RISK 1 PERCENT
Ariyudin Setiadi

LOW RISK 1 PERCENT

Ariyudin Setiadi
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
19 (34.54%)
Loss Trades:
36 (65.45%)
Best trade:
40.90 USD
Worst trade:
-27.65 USD
Gross Profit:
388.06 USD (18 837 pips)
Gross Loss:
-376.74 USD (19 022 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (61.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.81 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
99.06%
Max deposit load:
2.67%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.07
Long Trades:
10 (18.18%)
Short Trades:
45 (81.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
20.42 USD
Average Loss:
-10.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-164.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.39 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-8.95%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.18 USD
Maximal:
171.32 USD (14.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.49% (171.32 USD)
By Equity:
2.92% (30.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 14
AUDUSD 10
EURUSD 8
EURJPY 6
GBPUSD 6
XAUUSD 3
GBPJPY 3
USDCHF 2
archived 1
AUDNZD 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -19
AUDUSD -1
EURUSD -21
EURJPY 1
GBPUSD 0
XAUUSD 31
GBPJPY -31
USDCHF -8
archived 41
AUDNZD -1
USDCAD 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -1.8K
AUDUSD 102
EURUSD -16
EURJPY -506
GBPUSD -181
XAUUSD 3.1K
GBPJPY -1.7K
USDCHF 68
archived 0
AUDNZD -117
USDCAD 957
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.90 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -164.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 2
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
Forex.comUK-Live 114
0.00 × 2
JAFX-Real3
0.00 × 10
RangeMarkets-Real2
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 3
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 2
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 2
ATFXGM9-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 3
0.00 × 2
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 3
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 3
541 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 07:56
No swaps are charged
2025.12.23 07:56
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 12:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.14 01:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 19:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 06:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 16:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 08:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 14:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 06:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 12:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.