The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live 2 0.00 × 2 Activtrades-5 0.00 × 2 NationFXLLC-Real 0.00 × 1 OANDA-OGM Live-1 0.00 × 6 FxPro.com-Real03 0.00 × 1 Axi-US12-Live 0.00 × 8 Forex.comUK-Live 114 0.00 × 2 JAFX-Real3 0.00 × 10 RangeMarkets-Real2 0.00 × 1 EagleFX-Live 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMax-Live8 0.00 × 3 OrbexGlobal-Live 0.00 × 1 SuperForex-Real 0.00 × 18 JustForex-Demo 0.00 × 2 CapitalInvestment-Live 2 0.00 × 1 JustForex-Live2 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real6 0.00 × 2 ATFXGM9-Live 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-12 0.00 × 2 XM.COM-Real 3 0.00 × 2 Tickmill02-Live 0.00 × 3 XMGlobal-Real 17 0.00 × 3 FXCM-USDReal02 0.00 × 2 NeptuneSecurities-Live 0.00 × 2 ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server 0.00 × 3 541 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor