- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
19 (34.54%)
Loss Trades:
36 (65.45%)
Best trade:
40.90 USD
Worst trade:
-27.65 USD
Gross Profit:
388.06 USD (18 837 pips)
Gross Loss:
-376.74 USD (19 022 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (61.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.81 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
99.06%
Max deposit load:
2.67%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.07
Long Trades:
10 (18.18%)
Short Trades:
45 (81.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
20.42 USD
Average Loss:
-10.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-164.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.39 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-8.95%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.18 USD
Maximal:
171.32 USD (14.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.49% (171.32 USD)
By Equity:
2.92% (30.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|14
|AUDUSD
|10
|EURUSD
|8
|EURJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|XAUUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|archived
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-19
|AUDUSD
|-1
|EURUSD
|-21
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|0
|XAUUSD
|31
|GBPJPY
|-31
|USDCHF
|-8
|archived
|41
|AUDNZD
|-1
|USDCAD
|21
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-1.8K
|AUDUSD
|102
|EURUSD
|-16
|EURJPY
|-506
|GBPUSD
|-181
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|GBPJPY
|-1.7K
|USDCHF
|68
|archived
|0
|AUDNZD
|-117
|USDCAD
|957
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.90 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -164.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 2
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Forex.comUK-Live 114
|0.00 × 2
|
JAFX-Real3
|0.00 × 10
|
RangeMarkets-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 3
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SuperForex-Real
|0.00 × 18
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 2
|
ATFXGM9-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
XM.COM-Real 3
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 3
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 3
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
12
16%
55
34%
99%
1.03
0.21
USD
USD
14%
1:500