Trades:
628
Profit Trades:
364 (57.96%)
Loss Trades:
264 (42.04%)
Best trade:
198.87 USD
Worst trade:
-87.02 USD
Gross Profit:
4 058.49 USD (84 973 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 061.35 USD (66 139 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (36.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
322.15 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
85.07%
Max deposit load:
39.83%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
109
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
282 (44.90%)
Short Trades:
346 (55.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
1.59 USD
Average Profit:
11.15 USD
Average Loss:
-11.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-192.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-192.31 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
16.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
248.63 USD (11.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.06% (248.63 USD)
By Equity:
31.84% (322.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|147
|GBPJPY
|108
|EURJPY
|101
|GBPUSD
|98
|USDJPY
|97
|EURUSD
|72
|archived
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|227
|GBPJPY
|197
|EURJPY
|103
|GBPUSD
|-37
|USDJPY
|147
|EURUSD
|12
|archived
|347
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|GBPJPY
|4.1K
|EURJPY
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|-2.5K
|USDJPY
|3.5K
|EURUSD
|188
|archived
|0
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +198.87 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -192.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ATFXGM9-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 41
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
RangeMarkets-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 3
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SuperForex-Real
|0.00 × 18
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 2
