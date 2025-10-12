SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA RDIP HPro 5P
Agung Setyohadi

EA RDIP HPro 5P

Agung Setyohadi
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 65%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
628
Profit Trades:
364 (57.96%)
Loss Trades:
264 (42.04%)
Best trade:
198.87 USD
Worst trade:
-87.02 USD
Gross Profit:
4 058.49 USD (84 973 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 061.35 USD (66 139 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (36.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
322.15 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
85.07%
Max deposit load:
39.83%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
109
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
282 (44.90%)
Short Trades:
346 (55.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
1.59 USD
Average Profit:
11.15 USD
Average Loss:
-11.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-192.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-192.31 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
16.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
248.63 USD (11.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.06% (248.63 USD)
By Equity:
31.84% (322.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 147
GBPJPY 108
EURJPY 101
GBPUSD 98
USDJPY 97
EURUSD 72
archived 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 227
GBPJPY 197
EURJPY 103
GBPUSD -37
USDJPY 147
EURUSD 12
archived 347
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
GBPJPY 4.1K
EURJPY 2.3K
GBPUSD -2.5K
USDJPY 3.5K
EURUSD 188
archived 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +198.87 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -192.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ATFXGM9-Live
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 41
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 9
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 2
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
RangeMarkets-Real2
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 3
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 2
533 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Hedging correlation expert advisor
No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 06:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.14 01:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 08:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 10:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.14 14:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 07:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.13 10:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.13 10:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.13 10:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.12 02:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.12 02:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.12 02:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.12 02:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.12 02:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA RDIP HPro 5P
50 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
12
99%
628
57%
85%
1.32
1.59
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.