Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

FibMaster

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
Tickmill-Live
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
44 (43.56%)
Loss Trades:
57 (56.44%)
Best trade:
159.62 USD
Worst trade:
-115.13 USD
Gross Profit:
1 228.44 USD (2 346 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 062.51 USD (2 215 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (276.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
276.35 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
89.96%
Max deposit load:
10.67%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
60 (59.41%)
Short Trades:
41 (40.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
27.92 USD
Average Loss:
-18.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-90.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-124.58 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
7.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
217.80 USD
Maximal:
403.29 USD (18.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.12% (403.29 USD)
By Equity:
3.56% (70.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 36
XAUUSD 26
BTCUSD 18
GBPUSD 15
GBPJPY 6
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 120
XAUUSD 16
BTCUSD 11
GBPUSD 18
GBPJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 20K
XAUUSD 3.6K
BTCUSD 106K
GBPUSD 489
GBPJPY -39
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +159.62 USD
Worst trade: -115 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +276.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -90.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.67 × 3
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.02 × 165
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.50 × 4
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 20
DooTechnology-Live
1.79 × 48
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
1.80 × 10
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.15 × 1109
Exness-MT5Real5
2.46 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.67 × 138
Aglobe-Live
3.00 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 11
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.13 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
3.50 × 2
50 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 01:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 08:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 18:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 13:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.15 18:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 05:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 01:10
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.11 01:01
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.11 01:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.11 01:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
