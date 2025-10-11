- Growth
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
44 (43.56%)
Loss Trades:
57 (56.44%)
Best trade:
159.62 USD
Worst trade:
-115.13 USD
Gross Profit:
1 228.44 USD (2 346 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 062.51 USD (2 215 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (276.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
276.35 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
89.96%
Max deposit load:
10.67%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
60 (59.41%)
Short Trades:
41 (40.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
27.92 USD
Average Loss:
-18.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-90.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-124.58 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
7.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
217.80 USD
Maximal:
403.29 USD (18.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.12% (403.29 USD)
By Equity:
3.56% (70.94 USD)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
|US500
|36
|XAUUSD
|26
|BTCUSD
|18
|GBPUSD
|15
|GBPJPY
|6

10 20 30 40

10 20 30 40

10 20 30 40
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
|US500
|120
|XAUUSD
|16
|BTCUSD
|11
|GBPUSD
|18
|GBPJPY
|1

250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K

250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K

250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
|US500
|20K
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|BTCUSD
|106K
|GBPUSD
|489
|GBPJPY
|-39

1M 2M 3M 4M 5M

1M 2M 3M 4M 5M

1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1

FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1

PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1

Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 2

VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1

Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1

TickmillEU-Live
|0.50 × 4

ICMarkets-MT5
|0.50 × 2

OxSecurities-Live
|0.67 × 3

itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 1

Exness-MT5Real8
|1.02 × 165

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.50 × 4

BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 4

FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 20

DooTechnology-Live
|1.79 × 48

RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|1.80 × 10

DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.15 × 1109

Exness-MT5Real5
|2.46 × 100

ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.67 × 138

Aglobe-Live
|3.00 × 4

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 11

ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 9

ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.13 × 23

FusionMarkets-Live
|3.50 × 2
