- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
14 (53.84%)
Loss Trades:
12 (46.15%)
Best trade:
84.20 USD
Worst trade:
-187.00 USD
Gross Profit:
441.04 USD (87 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-670.10 USD (214 525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (61.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
123.75 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
73.22%
Max deposit load:
3.98%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.49
Long Trades:
17 (65.38%)
Short Trades:
9 (34.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.66
Expected Payoff:
-8.81 USD
Average Profit:
31.50 USD
Average Loss:
-55.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-130.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-293.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
272.35 USD
Maximal:
464.85 USD (26.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.97% (464.85 USD)
By Equity:
12.14% (435.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SP500.R
|22
|XAUUSD
|2
|NQ100.R
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SP500.R
|-125
|XAUUSD
|52
|NQ100.R
|-187
|EURJPY
|31
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SP500.R
|-40K
|XAUUSD
|5.2K
|NQ100.R
|-93K
|EURJPY
|1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +84.20 USD
Worst trade: -187 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -130.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FIBOGroup-REAL FIBO Group Holdings Ltd
|0.00 × 1
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeKings-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
WWM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexServer-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
XM.COM-Real 3
|0.00 × 2
|
Nefteprombank-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 5
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 4
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
MaxiMarkets-Live 5
|0.00 × 9
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 4
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TraDesto-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Tallinex-PRO Live
|0.00 × 5
|
InstaForex-USA.com
|0.00 × 7
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
10
0%
26
53%
73%
0.65
-8.81
USD
USD
13%
1:200