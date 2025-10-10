SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ALIT SP500
I Gede Sukarmawan

ALIT SP500

I Gede Sukarmawan
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
14 (53.84%)
Loss Trades:
12 (46.15%)
Best trade:
84.20 USD
Worst trade:
-187.00 USD
Gross Profit:
441.04 USD (87 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-670.10 USD (214 525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (61.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
123.75 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
73.22%
Max deposit load:
3.98%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.49
Long Trades:
17 (65.38%)
Short Trades:
9 (34.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.66
Expected Payoff:
-8.81 USD
Average Profit:
31.50 USD
Average Loss:
-55.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-130.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-293.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
272.35 USD
Maximal:
464.85 USD (26.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.97% (464.85 USD)
By Equity:
12.14% (435.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500.R 22
XAUUSD 2
NQ100.R 1
EURJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500.R -125
XAUUSD 52
NQ100.R -187
EURJPY 31
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500.R -40K
XAUUSD 5.2K
NQ100.R -93K
EURJPY 1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +84.20 USD
Worst trade: -187 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -130.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FIBOGroup-REAL FIBO Group Holdings Ltd
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
TradeKings-Real
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
WWM-Live
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real
0.00 × 2
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 3
ForexServer-Real
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 3
0.00 × 2
Nefteprombank-Real
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 3
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 1
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 5
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 4
TMS-Live
0.00 × 3
MaxiMarkets-Live 5
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 4
NAS-Real
0.00 × 1
TraDesto-Live
0.00 × 4
Tallinex-PRO Live
0.00 × 5
InstaForex-USA.com
0.00 × 7
239 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 15:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 10:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 08:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 20:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 20:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 19:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 19:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 20:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 19:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 02:43
Share of trading days is too low
