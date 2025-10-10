SignalsSections
PIF Calm Harbor
Igor Gots

PIF Calm Harbor

Igor Gots
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 51%
RoboForex-Pro-6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
90 (73.77%)
Loss Trades:
32 (26.23%)
Best trade:
36.32 USD
Worst trade:
-46.97 USD
Gross Profit:
622.77 USD (26 585 pips)
Gross Loss:
-523.58 USD (10 936 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (48.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.60 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.49%
Max deposit load:
30.26%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
79 (64.75%)
Short Trades:
43 (35.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
6.92 USD
Average Loss:
-16.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-35.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
14.17%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
106.87 USD (39.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.50% (51.83 USD)
By Equity:
6.63% (16.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 95
.JP225Cash 17
USDJPY 7
XAGUSD 2
WTI 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 135
.JP225Cash 68
USDJPY -57
XAGUSD -53
WTI 5
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.7K
.JP225Cash 11K
USDJPY -787
XAGUSD -528
WTI 50
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-5
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.88 × 51
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.68 × 424
VantageInternational-Live 22
4.00 × 651
OctaFX-Real7
4.70 × 1722
FusionMarkets-Live 2
7.51 × 815
Automated gold trading. No grids or martingale.
There is a Take Profit and Stop Loss.


Minimum deposit 100 USD





No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.95% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 21:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 13:38
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 13:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 00:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 16:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 06:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 04:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 06:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 05:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 15:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
