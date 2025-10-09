SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NyoNyo Trading
Andy

NyoNyo Trading

Andy
0 reviews
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 265%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
357
Profit Trades:
279 (78.15%)
Loss Trades:
78 (21.85%)
Best trade:
601.65 USD
Worst trade:
-877.12 USD
Gross Profit:
11 217.68 USD (465 183 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 730.44 USD (238 279 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (253.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 068.19 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
71.65%
Max deposit load:
17.51%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.72
Long Trades:
357 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.37
Expected Payoff:
18.17 USD
Average Profit:
40.21 USD
Average Loss:
-60.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-452.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 703.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
16.05%
Annual Forecast:
194.73%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 745.84 USD (17.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.47% (1 745.84 USD)
By Equity:
65.56% (2 611.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 357
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 227K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +601.65 USD
Worst trade: -877 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +253.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -452.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
10 more...
After 7 years of consistent trading success, I’m opening the door for you to earn real passive income.
Don’t just watch—join the winning side!
No reviews
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 11:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 20:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 12:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 11:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 10:21
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 04:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 19:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 18:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 16:18
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 12:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 10:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 05:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
