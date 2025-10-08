SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TRNDmaster
Semiu Kilaso

TRNDmaster

Semiu Kilaso
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 102%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
155 (76.73%)
Loss Trades:
47 (23.27%)
Best trade:
12.32 USD
Worst trade:
-19.11 USD
Gross Profit:
355.53 USD (34 816 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108.48 USD (29 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (58.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
86.51 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
0.14%
Max deposit load:
37.83%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.66
Long Trades:
132 (65.35%)
Short Trades:
70 (34.65%)
Profit Factor:
3.28
Expected Payoff:
1.22 USD
Average Profit:
2.29 USD
Average Loss:
-2.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-17.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.10 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
28.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.34 USD
Maximal:
37.10 USD (11.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.63% (37.10 USD)
By Equity:
24.47% (97.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 175
NAS100.s 19
GBPJPY-STD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD 260
NAS100.s -17
GBPJPY-STD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD 22K
NAS100.s -17K
GBPJPY-STD 657
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.32 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 12:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 10:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 15:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 17:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 12:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 14:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.09 12:26
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.09 12:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 11:26
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.09 09:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.09 09:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.09 09:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.08 14:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 14:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TRNDmaster
30 USD per month
102%
0
0
USD
463
USD
11
0%
202
76%
0%
3.27
1.22
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.