- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
29 (48.33%)
Loss Trades:
31 (51.67%)
Best trade:
52.00 USD
Worst trade:
-35.26 USD
Gross Profit:
669.00 USD (66 884 pips)
Gross Loss:
-516.03 USD (51 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (73.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.04 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
17.45%
Max deposit load:
2.82%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
57 (95.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (5.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
2.55 USD
Average Profit:
23.07 USD
Average Loss:
-16.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-66.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.69 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
18.48%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.11 USD
Maximal:
80.06 USD (22.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.23% (74.95 USD)
By Equity:
7.34% (26.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|153
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
