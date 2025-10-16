SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Lee33
Hamdan Najib Al Rifqi

Lee33

Hamdan Najib Al Rifqi
0 reviews
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -46%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
92 (58.22%)
Loss Trades:
66 (41.77%)
Best trade:
129.80 USD
Worst trade:
-106.42 USD
Gross Profit:
4 568.44 USD (243 092 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 723.15 USD (186 207 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (476.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
919.98 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
74.65%
Max deposit load:
23.85%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
128 (81.01%)
Short Trades:
30 (18.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
5.35 USD
Average Profit:
49.66 USD
Average Loss:
-56.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-604.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-604.19 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-26.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.72 USD
Maximal:
1 395.46 USD (58.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.25% (1 395.46 USD)
By Equity:
18.43% (184.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 148
AUDJPY 2
EURJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
NQ100.R 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 899
AUDJPY 67
EURJPY -8
GBPJPY -100
CHFJPY 93
USDJPY -98
CADJPY -99
NZDJPY 94
NQ100.R -2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 59K
AUDJPY 0
EURJPY 0
GBPJPY -1K
CHFJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
CADJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
NQ100.R -725
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +129.80 USD
Worst trade: -106 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +476.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -604.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.04 20:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.17 05:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 08:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 07:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 04:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 04:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 07:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.10.08 05:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.08 05:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register