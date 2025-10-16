- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
92 (58.22%)
Loss Trades:
66 (41.77%)
Best trade:
129.80 USD
Worst trade:
-106.42 USD
Gross Profit:
4 568.44 USD (243 092 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 723.15 USD (186 207 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (476.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
919.98 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
74.65%
Max deposit load:
23.85%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
128 (81.01%)
Short Trades:
30 (18.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
5.35 USD
Average Profit:
49.66 USD
Average Loss:
-56.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-604.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-604.19 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-26.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.72 USD
Maximal:
1 395.46 USD (58.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.25% (1 395.46 USD)
By Equity:
18.43% (184.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|148
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|NQ100.R
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|899
|AUDJPY
|67
|EURJPY
|-8
|GBPJPY
|-100
|CHFJPY
|93
|USDJPY
|-98
|CADJPY
|-99
|NZDJPY
|94
|NQ100.R
|-2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|59K
|AUDJPY
|0
|EURJPY
|0
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|NQ100.R
|-725
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +129.80 USD
Worst trade: -106 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +476.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -604.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
