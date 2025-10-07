SignalsSections
Frantisek Juris

FJ UNIVERSE MM Healthcare Account

Frantisek Juris
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 3%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 888
Profit Trades:
1 578 (83.58%)
Loss Trades:
310 (16.42%)
Best trade:
0.58 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.30 EUR
Gross Profit:
80.85 EUR (35 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.82 EUR (6 247 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
215 (8.18 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.42 EUR (95)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
99.43%
Max deposit load:
2.32%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
410
Avg holding time:
21 days
Recovery Factor:
28.06
Long Trades:
1 888 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.84
Expected Payoff:
0.04 EUR
Average Profit:
0.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.04 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-0.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.11 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
1.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
2.46 EUR (0.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.12% (2.46 EUR)
By Equity:
6.63% (137.22 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CGC 436
IOVA 426
INO 414
BYND 281
CRON 135
RIOT 65
AUPH 33
BBD 29
VTRS 25
EC 17
VALE 14
NVAX 13
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CGC 10
IOVA 14
INO 9
BYND 19
CRON 4
RIOT 9
AUPH 5
BBD 1
VTRS 3
EC 2
VALE 2
NVAX 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CGC 3.8K
IOVA 5.4K
INO 4.6K
BYND 1.8K
CRON 1.9K
RIOT 5.5K
AUPH 2.3K
BBD 463
VTRS 1.3K
EC 765
VALE 825
NVAX 564
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.58 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 95
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.18 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.80 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading Signals: Profitable DCA Strategy for Healthcare Companies

Unlock the potential of automated trading with our proven trading signals, powered by my expertly designed MT5 Expert Advisors (EAs) available on the MQL5 Market. These signals are generated from a real, public trading account funded with my own money, demonstrating the effectiveness of my strategies in live market conditions on Moneta Markets.

Why Subscribe to Our Signals?

  • Proven Strategy: Our signals are based on a sophisticated Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy tailored for energy companies. This approach systematically manages risk by averaging positions over time, aiming to capitalize on market volatility while maintaining disciplined trade execution.
  • Real Results, Real Money: Unlike theoretical backtests, these signals come from a live, public account where I trade with my own capital. You can verify the performance and transparency of our results directly on the MQL5 platform.
  • Energy Sector Focus: Our EAs target high-potential healthcare companies, leveraging market trends in this dynamic sector to seek consistent returns.
  • Automated Precision: Powered by advanced MT5 EAs, our signals are generated with precision, reducing emotional bias and ensuring consistent execution based on market conditions.
  • Moneta Markets Advantage: Optimized for Moneta Markets, our signals benefit from competitive spreads and reliable execution, enhancing trading efficiency.

Key Features of the Signals

  • Strategy: Utilizes a DCA approach to build positions strategically, aiming to mitigate risk and capture opportunities in volatile healthcare markets.
  • Transparency: All trades are executed on a publicly verifiable account, showcasing real-time performance with full accountability.
  • Customization: Signals are derived from EAs available on the MQL5 Market, allowing subscribers to explore the same tools for their own trading if desired.
  • Risk Management: Incorporates stop-loss and position-sizing techniques to protect capital, though risks remain (see disclaimer below).

Why Trust Our Signals?

This is not just a signal service—it's a demonstration of confidence in my EAs. By trading with my own money on a public account, I aim to prove the profitability and reliability of my strategies. The results you see are real, transparent, and achieved under live market conditions. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, subscribing to these signals offers you the chance to follow a tested system designed for consistency and growth in the energy sector.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. The signals provided are based on the Dollar Cost Averaging strategy and are subject to market volatility, economic changes, and unforeseen events, particularly in the energy sector. There is no guarantee of profits, and you may lose part or all of your invested capital. Always conduct your own research, assess your risk tolerance, and consider consulting a financial advisor before subscribing to any trading signals. The performance shown reflects my real account, but your results may vary due to differences in account size, broker conditions, or execution timing. I am not liable for any losses incurred by subscribers following these signals.

Join Now!

Ready to follow a proven strategy in the exciting world of tech trading? Subscribe to our signals today and see the power of my MT5 EAs in action. Visit my MQL5 Seller Profile, or register account on Moneta Markets to explore the EAs behind these signals and start your journey toward smarter trading.


No reviews
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 15:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 14:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 15:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 17:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 17:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.08 18:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 14:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.08 14:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.08 14:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 11:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 11:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 10:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 10:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 10:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
