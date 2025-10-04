- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
31 (81.57%)
Loss Trades:
7 (18.42%)
Best trade:
8.03 USD
Worst trade:
-4.28 USD
Gross Profit:
74.87 USD (9 167 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.23 USD (1 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (45.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.12 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.74
Trading activity:
36.76%
Max deposit load:
3.72%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.65
Long Trades:
13 (34.21%)
Short Trades:
25 (65.79%)
Profit Factor:
4.11
Expected Payoff:
1.49 USD
Average Profit:
2.42 USD
Average Loss:
-2.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.47 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
6.55 USD (1.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.30% (6.62 USD)
By Equity:
7.12% (35.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|21
|AUDCAD
|17
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|33
|AUDCAD
|24
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|4.5K
|AUDCAD
|2.9K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.03 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.21 × 24
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.75 × 8
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 195
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.96 × 25
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.40 × 505
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.79 × 1759
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.02 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.10 × 1007
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.27 × 64
|
FBS-Real
|3.33 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.43 × 53
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.90 × 42
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.91 × 32
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|4.00 × 8
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|4.11 × 92
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|4.18 × 17
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|4.50 × 16
|
DooTechnology-Live
|4.50 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
504
USD
USD
14
100%
38
81%
37%
4.10
1.49
USD
USD
7%
1:500