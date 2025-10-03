- Growth
Trades:
338
Profit Trades:
233 (68.93%)
Loss Trades:
105 (31.07%)
Best trade:
127.40 USD
Worst trade:
-38.57 USD
Gross Profit:
1 422.56 USD (79 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-681.85 USD (37 238 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (20.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
141.12 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
63.99%
Max deposit load:
20.55%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
160 (47.34%)
Short Trades:
178 (52.66%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
2.19 USD
Average Profit:
6.11 USD
Average Loss:
-6.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-226.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-226.10 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
7.79%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
248.63 USD (4.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.70% (248.63 USD)
By Equity:
19.95% (1 043.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|146
|XAUUSD
|119
|AUDNZD
|27
|AUDCAD
|24
|NZDCAD
|20
|BTCUSD
|1
|ETHUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|48
|XAUUSD
|26
|AUDNZD
|128
|AUDCAD
|246
|NZDCAD
|291
|BTCUSD
|2
|ETHUSD
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.1K
|XAUUSD
|9.6K
|AUDNZD
|683
|AUDCAD
|3.3K
|NZDCAD
|3.9K
|BTCUSD
|23K
|ETHUSD
|85
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Sinal destinado aqueles que querem ganhar no longo prazo. media de 5% mes
No reviews
