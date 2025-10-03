SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MAXPRO 24H
Luiz Morgan Soares Duarte Filho

MAXPRO 24H

Luiz Morgan Soares Duarte Filho
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
Exness-Real26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
338
Profit Trades:
233 (68.93%)
Loss Trades:
105 (31.07%)
Best trade:
127.40 USD
Worst trade:
-38.57 USD
Gross Profit:
1 422.56 USD (79 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-681.85 USD (37 238 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (20.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
141.12 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
63.99%
Max deposit load:
20.55%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
160 (47.34%)
Short Trades:
178 (52.66%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
2.19 USD
Average Profit:
6.11 USD
Average Loss:
-6.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-226.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-226.10 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
7.79%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
248.63 USD (4.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.70% (248.63 USD)
By Equity:
19.95% (1 043.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 146
XAUUSD 119
AUDNZD 27
AUDCAD 24
NZDCAD 20
BTCUSD 1
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 48
XAUUSD 26
AUDNZD 128
AUDCAD 246
NZDCAD 291
BTCUSD 2
ETHUSD 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.1K
XAUUSD 9.6K
AUDNZD 683
AUDCAD 3.3K
NZDCAD 3.9K
BTCUSD 23K
ETHUSD 85
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +127.40 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -226.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real25
0.56 × 2083
RoboForex-Prime
2.00 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.15 × 13
Exness-Real24
4.43 × 23
MEXAtlantic-Real
8.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 2
10.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
11.40 × 5
Exness-Real26
12.35 × 1343
Exness-Real3
15.80 × 20
Sinal destinado aqueles que querem ganhar no longo prazo. media de 5% mes
No reviews
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 00:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 20:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.03 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.02 15:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
