Deri Heri Prakoso

STI 2

Deri Heri Prakoso
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 100%
ValburyAsiaFutures-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 484
Profit Trades:
1 137 (76.61%)
Loss Trades:
347 (23.38%)
Best trade:
1 562.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 325.59 USD
Gross Profit:
19 303.31 USD (277 898 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 606.17 USD (296 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (47.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 051.52 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
33.17%
Max deposit load:
24.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
183
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.24
Long Trades:
782 (52.70%)
Short Trades:
702 (47.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
16.98 USD
Average Loss:
-50.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-189.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 857.07 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.86%
Annual Forecast:
-10.43%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 986.44 USD (70.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.92% (6 986.44 USD)
By Equity:
57.74% (9 504.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1484
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -19K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 562.40 USD
Worst trade: -1 326 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -189.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PlexyTrade-Live
9.29 × 14
