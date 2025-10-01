SignalsSections
Carlos Cesar Rodrigues Lima

My Account

Carlos Cesar Rodrigues Lima
0 reviews
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
24 (27.27%)
Loss Trades:
64 (72.73%)
Best trade:
291.55 USD
Worst trade:
-104.05 USD
Gross Profit:
1 829.19 USD (525 044 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 758.83 USD (476 882 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (406.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
406.88 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
90.20%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
74 (84.09%)
Short Trades:
14 (15.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
76.22 USD
Average Loss:
-27.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-425.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-559.19 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
70.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
178.14 USD
Maximal:
561.80 USD (40.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
15.32% (26.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 76
BTCUSD 12
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 45
BTCUSD 26
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 3.5K
BTCUSD 45K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US51-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.26 21:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 19:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 19:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 19:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 18:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 01:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 01:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 06:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 16:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 08:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.21 17:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 12:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 03:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 03:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 20:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
My Account
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
70
USD
11
0%
88
27%
15%
1.04
0.80
USD
15%
1:100
Copy

