Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
22 (61.11%)
Loss Trades:
14 (38.89%)
Best trade:
9.77 USD
Worst trade:
-5.12 USD
Gross Profit:
38.99 USD (3 261 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.59 USD (3 119 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.77 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
14.57%
Max deposit load:
5.59%
Latest trade:
39 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.68
Long Trades:
35 (97.22%)
Short Trades:
1 (2.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
1.77 USD
Average Loss:
-1.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.58 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
8.58 USD (1.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.71% (8.60 USD)
By Equity:
13.17% (65.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|14
|AUDNZD
|10
|AUDUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|4
|NZDUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-154
|AUDNZD
|38
|AUDUSD
|-142
|USDCAD
|300
|NZDUSD
|100
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.77 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.57 × 295
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.65 × 17
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.92 × 24
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.08 × 12
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.24 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.42 × 333
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 92
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.92 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.06 × 79
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.50 × 4
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.21 × 24
|
OctaFX-Real
|5.29 × 75
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|7.06 × 52
|
FBS-Real
|10.65 × 48
