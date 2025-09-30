SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Prima Surya Andhara
William Marvin

Prima Surya Andhara

William Marvin
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
2 / 24K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 64%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
44 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
11 (20.00%)
Best trade:
1 161.51 USD
Worst trade:
-637.50 USD
Gross Profit:
23 939.17 USD (166 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 670.60 USD (44 755 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (4 677.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 677.91 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
46.61%
Max deposit load:
1.34%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.30
Long Trades:
42 (76.36%)
Short Trades:
13 (23.64%)
Profit Factor:
3.59
Expected Payoff:
313.97 USD
Average Profit:
544.07 USD
Average Loss:
-606.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 752.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 752.03 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 365.76 USD (5.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.36% (2 365.76 USD)
By Equity:
4.32% (1 578.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 55
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 122K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 161.51 USD
Worst trade: -638 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 677.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 752.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Oct 1, 2025

This account is begin with $30,000 equity with maksimum 2% ($600) risk per trade. Maximum drawdown limited to 10% daily and 20% monthly. At the end of every month it will be withdrawn $3,000 as cost. Every remaining profit will be compounding to the equity. Copier please calculate lot carefully for every signal, it could vary between 150-500 pips.

No reviews
2025.12.12 10:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 16:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.06 15:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 15:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 15.15% of days out of the 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 00:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.06 00:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 21:46
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Prima Surya Andhara
30 USD per month
64%
2
24K
USD
39K
USD
12
0%
55
80%
47%
3.58
313.97
USD
6%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.