Oct 1, 2025

This account is begin with $30,000 equity with maksimum 2% ($600) risk per trade. Maximum drawdown limited to 10% daily and 20% monthly. At the end of every month it will be withdrawn $3,000 as cost. Every remaining profit will be compounding to the equity. Copier please calculate lot carefully for every signal, it could vary between 150-500 pips.