- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
44 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
11 (20.00%)
Best trade:
1 161.51 USD
Worst trade:
-637.50 USD
Gross Profit:
23 939.17 USD (166 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 670.60 USD (44 755 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (4 677.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 677.91 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
46.61%
Max deposit load:
1.34%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.30
Long Trades:
42 (76.36%)
Short Trades:
13 (23.64%)
Profit Factor:
3.59
Expected Payoff:
313.97 USD
Average Profit:
544.07 USD
Average Loss:
-606.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 752.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 752.03 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 365.76 USD (5.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.36% (2 365.76 USD)
By Equity:
4.32% (1 578.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|55
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|17K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|122K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 161.51 USD
Worst trade: -638 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 677.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 752.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Oct 1, 2025
This account is begin with $30,000 equity with maksimum 2% ($600) risk per trade. Maximum drawdown limited to 10% daily and 20% monthly. At the end of every month it will be withdrawn $3,000 as cost. Every remaining profit will be compounding to the equity. Copier please calculate lot carefully for every signal, it could vary between 150-500 pips.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
64%
2
24K
USD
USD
39K
USD
USD
12
0%
55
80%
47%
3.58
313.97
USD
USD
6%
1:200