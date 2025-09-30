SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Up 10K
SERGIO ELIES VIDAL

Up 10K

SERGIO ELIES VIDAL
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
44 (53.65%)
Loss Trades:
38 (46.34%)
Best trade:
168.55 EUR
Worst trade:
-134.52 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 229.81 EUR (31 111 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 298.39 EUR (15 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (196.67 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
443.85 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
63.40%
Max deposit load:
44.40%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.38
Long Trades:
74 (90.24%)
Short Trades:
8 (9.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
11.36 EUR
Average Profit:
50.68 EUR
Average Loss:
-34.17 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-314.86 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-314.86 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
6.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
391.00 EUR
Maximal:
391.00 EUR (4.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.93% (389.87 EUR)
By Equity:
1.68% (163.27 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 46
EURUSD 31
WS30 2
GDAXI 2
CADJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 563
EURUSD 403
WS30 -104
GDAXI 83
CADJPY 116
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 12K
EURUSD 109
WS30 -515
GDAXI 2.8K
CADJPY 528
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +168.55 EUR
Worst trade: -135 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +196.67 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -314.86 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.67 × 6
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.75 × 326
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.90 × 10
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 2
Darwinex-Live
1.71 × 2027
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.13 × 208
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 16
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
4.00 × 7
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.70 × 147
RoboForex-Pro
5.72 × 108
FBS-Real
5.80 × 15
XMGlobal-MT5 2
5.86 × 7
BCS5-Real
7.00 × 2
Swissquote-Server
10.17 × 6
4 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 19:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 19:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 21:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 05:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 04:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 16:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.09 16:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.09 15:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.09 15:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 20:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 20:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 20:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.30 20:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 20:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Up 10K
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
11K
EUR
11
100%
82
53%
63%
1.71
11.36
EUR
4%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.