- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
44 (53.65%)
Loss Trades:
38 (46.34%)
Best trade:
168.55 EUR
Worst trade:
-134.52 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 229.81 EUR (31 111 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 298.39 EUR (15 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (196.67 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
443.85 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
63.40%
Max deposit load:
44.40%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.38
Long Trades:
74 (90.24%)
Short Trades:
8 (9.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
11.36 EUR
Average Profit:
50.68 EUR
Average Loss:
-34.17 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-314.86 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-314.86 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
6.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
391.00 EUR
Maximal:
391.00 EUR (4.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.93% (389.87 EUR)
By Equity:
1.68% (163.27 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|46
|EURUSD
|31
|WS30
|2
|GDAXI
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|563
|EURUSD
|403
|WS30
|-104
|GDAXI
|83
|CADJPY
|116
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|12K
|EURUSD
|109
|WS30
|-515
|GDAXI
|2.8K
|CADJPY
|528
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +168.55 EUR
Worst trade: -135 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +196.67 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -314.86 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.75 × 326
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.90 × 10
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.50 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.71 × 2027
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.13 × 208
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.00 × 16
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|4.00 × 7
|
Binary.com-Server
|4.33 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.70 × 147
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.72 × 108
|
FBS-Real
|5.80 × 15
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|5.86 × 7
|
BCS5-Real
|7.00 × 2
|
Swissquote-Server
|10.17 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
EUR
EUR
11
100%
82
53%
63%
1.71
11.36
EUR
EUR
4%
1:200