SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Buy and Sell
Tofiko Yahsipani

Buy and Sell

Tofiko Yahsipani
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 54%
Exness-Real16
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
36 (73.46%)
Loss Trades:
13 (26.53%)
Best trade:
497 695.08 IDR
Worst trade:
-323 326.89 IDR
Gross Profit:
4 564 534.36 IDR (13 281 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 653 867.40 IDR (6 412 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (572 303.81 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 454 127.74 IDR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
99.07%
Max deposit load:
17.74%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
6.67
Long Trades:
29 (59.18%)
Short Trades:
20 (40.82%)
Profit Factor:
2.76
Expected Payoff:
59 401.37 IDR
Average Profit:
126 792.62 IDR
Average Loss:
-127 220.57 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-436 623.57 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-436 623.57 IDR (3)
Monthly growth:
11.29%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
436 623.57 IDR (6.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.50% (334 307.81 IDR)
By Equity:
41.03% (4 500 576.56 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 293
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +497 695.08 IDR
Worst trade: -323 327 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +572 303.81 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -436 623.57 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Weltrade-Live
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real21
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
0.13 × 8
Exness-Real16
0.23 × 30
Exness-Real29
0.29 × 171
Exness-Real6
0.33 × 12
Exness-Real33
0.44 × 9
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.95 × 40
LQDLtd-Live02
1.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
1.10 × 31
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real
1.94 × 16
VTMarkets-Live 3
10.00 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Bismillah
No reviews
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 19:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 12:24
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 15:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 20:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 03:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 19:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 19:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Buy and Sell
30 USD per month
54%
0
0
USD
11M
IDR
14
2%
49
73%
99%
2.75
59 401.37
IDR
41%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.