Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
36 (73.46%)
Loss Trades:
13 (26.53%)
Best trade:
497 695.08 IDR
Worst trade:
-323 326.89 IDR
Gross Profit:
4 564 534.36 IDR (13 281 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 653 867.40 IDR (6 412 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (572 303.81 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 454 127.74 IDR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
99.07%
Max deposit load:
17.74%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
6.67
Long Trades:
29 (59.18%)
Short Trades:
20 (40.82%)
Profit Factor:
2.76
Expected Payoff:
59 401.37 IDR
Average Profit:
126 792.62 IDR
Average Loss:
-127 220.57 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-436 623.57 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-436 623.57 IDR (3)
Monthly growth:
11.29%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
436 623.57 IDR (6.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.50% (334 307.81 IDR)
By Equity:
41.03% (4 500 576.56 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|293
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|6.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real21
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-Real16
|0.23 × 30
|
Exness-Real29
|0.29 × 171
|
Exness-Real6
|0.33 × 12
|
Exness-Real33
|0.44 × 9
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.95 × 40
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|1.10 × 31
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.11 × 9
|
Exness-Real
|1.94 × 16
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|10.00 × 3
Bismillah
No reviews
