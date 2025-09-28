- Growth
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
17 (26.98%)
Loss Trades:
46 (73.02%)
Best trade:
6.16 USD
Worst trade:
-3.15 USD
Gross Profit:
53.77 USD (5 398 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.99 USD (9 153 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (9.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.94 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.24
Trading activity:
26.32%
Max deposit load:
4.64%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
33 (52.38%)
Short Trades:
30 (47.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.58
Expected Payoff:
-0.61 USD
Average Profit:
3.16 USD
Average Loss:
-2.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-18.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.63 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-9.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.22 USD
Maximal:
38.22 USD (28.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.31% (38.22 USD)
By Equity:
1.88% (1.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|62
|EURUSD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-36
|EURUSD
|-2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-3.6K
|EURUSD
|-200
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.06 × 217
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.18 × 44
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.20 × 44
|
Exness-Real33
|0.34 × 44
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.40 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.50 × 12
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|1.00 × 1
Manual trading.
Positions are opened manually after fundamental and technical analysis of the currency pair.
A fixed stop loss of up to 2% of the current account balance is set for each position.
A fixed stop loss of up to 2% of the current account balance is set for each position.
A fixed stop loss of up to 2% of the current account balance is set for each position.
No reviews
