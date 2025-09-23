SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SACHIN
Sachin A M

SACHIN

Sachin A M
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 392%
Tradeview-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
171 (76.33%)
Loss Trades:
53 (23.66%)
Best trade:
830.95 USD
Worst trade:
-1 334.29 USD
Gross Profit:
15 295.82 USD (216 455 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 086.54 USD (132 189 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 050.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 631.96 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
42.02%
Max deposit load:
95.71%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
153 (68.30%)
Short Trades:
71 (31.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
9.86 USD
Average Profit:
89.45 USD
Average Loss:
-246.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-888.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 255.40 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.90%
Annual Forecast:
289.98%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
210.85 USD
Maximal:
2 800.59 USD (61.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.00% (1 966.96 USD)
By Equity:
63.39% (690.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUEUR 123
XAUUSD 101
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUEUR 3.1K
XAUUSD -858
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUEUR 63K
XAUUSD 22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +830.95 USD
Worst trade: -1 334 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 050.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -888.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tradeview-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OQtima-Live
2.87 × 160
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.02 22:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 15:59
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 00:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 11:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 10:51
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 01:21
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 10:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 10:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 02:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 16:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 11:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SACHIN
30 USD per month
392%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
24
96%
224
76%
42%
1.16
9.86
USD
76%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.