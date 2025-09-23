SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PANTHERX GODMODE LEK
Nuttawud Arunsamran

PANTHERX GODMODE LEK

Nuttawud Arunsamran
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
311
Profit Trades:
195 (62.70%)
Loss Trades:
116 (37.30%)
Best trade:
31.70 USD
Worst trade:
-16.95 USD
Gross Profit:
1 273.96 USD (126 009 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 292.34 USD (128 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (58.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.80 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
15.83%
Max deposit load:
23.38%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
300 (96.46%)
Short Trades:
11 (3.54%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 USD
Average Profit:
6.53 USD
Average Loss:
-11.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-72.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-72.85 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.22%
Annual Forecast:
2.68%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
122.81 USD
Maximal:
290.51 USD (13.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.90% (290.51 USD)
By Equity:
12.21% (14.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 311
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN -18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN -2.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.70 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -72.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 21:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.9% of days out of 111 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 04:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 02:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.9% of days out of 111 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 00:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 08:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.25 07:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 07:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 05:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 12:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 01:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 00:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 07:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 01:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 11:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 05:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 10:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PANTHERX GODMODE LEK
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
218
USD
16
99%
311
62%
16%
0.98
-0.06
USD
72%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.