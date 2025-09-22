SignalsSections
Tresno Lestari

F4REZ

Tresno Lestari
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 46 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
27 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
34.17 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
124.53 USD (9 162 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (124.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.53 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.63
Trading activity:
11.65%
Max deposit load:
1.62%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
25 (92.59%)
Short Trades:
2 (7.41%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
4.61 USD
Average Profit:
4.61 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
4.86%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.89% (53.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
archived 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 90
archived 34
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.2K
archived 0
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.17 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +124.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 8
OpogroupLLC-Real1
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 4
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 4
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
115 more...
Have a nice day
No reviews
2025.12.13 02:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.01 06:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 17:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.07 16:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 15:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.22 02:42
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.22 02:42
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.22 02:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 02:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
F4REZ
46 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
14
96%
27
100%
12%
n/a
4.61
USD
5%
1:500
