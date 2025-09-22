- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
27 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
34.17 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
124.53 USD (9 162 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (124.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.53 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.63
Trading activity:
11.65%
Max deposit load:
1.62%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
25 (92.59%)
Short Trades:
2 (7.41%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
4.61 USD
Average Profit:
4.61 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
4.86%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.89% (53.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|archived
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|90
|archived
|34
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.2K
|archived
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34.17 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +124.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 8
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 4
|
TPGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
