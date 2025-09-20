SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSDFFF1
Wei Xin Fu

XAUUSDFFF1

Wei Xin Fu
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
2 / 2.7K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 47%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
274
Profit Trades:
190 (69.34%)
Loss Trades:
84 (30.66%)
Best trade:
107.98 USD
Worst trade:
-114.02 USD
Gross Profit:
3 039.24 USD (2 389 407 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 222.90 USD (1 401 299 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (357.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
476.96 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
26.51%
Max deposit load:
28.75%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.46
Long Trades:
178 (64.96%)
Short Trades:
96 (35.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
2.98 USD
Average Profit:
16.00 USD
Average Loss:
-26.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-140.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-184.49 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-34.80%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
559.40 USD (38.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.20% (559.40 USD)
By Equity:
9.65% (55.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 274
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 816
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 988K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +107.98 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +357.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -140.38 USD

2025.12.18 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 16:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 16:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 00:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 12:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:200
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.20 16:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSDFFF1
30 USD per month
47%
2
2.7K
USD
916
USD
19
0%
274
69%
27%
1.36
2.98
USD
38%
1:100
Copy

