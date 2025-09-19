SignalsSections
Priyojit Karmakar

Tradingwithgold

Priyojit Karmakar
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
ICMCapitalLtd-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
119
Profit Trades:
111 (93.27%)
Loss Trades:
8 (6.72%)
Best trade:
75.34 USD
Worst trade:
-36.26 USD
Gross Profit:
413.52 USD (7 235 234 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.36 USD (60 947 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (225.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
225.41 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
66.73%
Max deposit load:
2.09%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.06
Long Trades:
106 (89.08%)
Short Trades:
13 (10.92%)
Profit Factor:
6.74
Expected Payoff:
2.96 USD
Average Profit:
3.73 USD
Average Loss:
-7.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-36.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.26 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.87%
Annual Forecast:
71.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.30 USD
Maximal:
49.89 USD (4.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.09% (49.89 USD)
By Equity:
27.02% (377.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 111
USDJPY 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 402
USDJPY 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 402K
USDJPY -55
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.34 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +225.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMCapitalLtd-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.11 08:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 10:53
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.42% of days out of 146 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 05:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 09:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 10:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 00:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 14:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.08% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 15:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tradingwithgold
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
23
0%
119
93%
67%
6.73
2.96
USD
27%
1:200
Copy

