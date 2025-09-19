SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / RSI SIGNAL
Iyan Sauri

RSI SIGNAL

Iyan Sauri
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 241%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
568
Profit Trades:
464 (81.69%)
Loss Trades:
104 (18.31%)
Best trade:
99.32 USD
Worst trade:
-219.08 USD
Gross Profit:
4 815.80 USD (861 992 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 990.89 USD (278 638 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (64.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
439.48 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
62.47%
Max deposit load:
98.53%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.79
Long Trades:
486 (85.56%)
Short Trades:
82 (14.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
3.21 USD
Average Profit:
10.38 USD
Average Loss:
-28.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-654.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-654.30 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
41.84%
Annual Forecast:
507.70%
Algo trading:
27%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
654.30 USD (36.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.87% (654.30 USD)
By Equity:
94.87% (1 097.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 565
USDJPY 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
USDJPY 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 156K
USDJPY -13
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +99.32 USD
Worst trade: -219 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -654.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MonetaMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.96 × 28
PlexyTrade-Server01
9.43 × 178
Manual Trade, Signal entry base in indikator RSI, Enveloves custome, time frame m5. before follow please call me +6281806220979.


No reviews
2026.01.02 02:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 02:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 01:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 14:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 14:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 02:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 23:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 23:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 20:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 19:41
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 17:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 08:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 02:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 09:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 11:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RSI SIGNAL
30 USD per month
241%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
18
27%
568
81%
62%
1.61
3.21
USD
95%
1:100
