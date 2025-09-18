SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Live
Kent Vilandka

Live

Kent Vilandka
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 840
Profit Trades:
856 (46.52%)
Loss Trades:
984 (53.48%)
Best trade:
2 000.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 108.00 USD
Gross Profit:
19 266.86 USD (405 655 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 609.33 USD (472 491 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (251.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 095.00 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
9.56%
Max deposit load:
8.89%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
243
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.23
Long Trades:
1 029 (55.92%)
Short Trades:
811 (44.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
22.51 USD
Average Loss:
-18.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
61 (-308.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 121.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-1.09%
Annual Forecast:
-13.18%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 601.56 USD
Maximal:
2 802.82 USD (24.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.44% (2 798.82 USD)
By Equity:
6.42% (678.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 1839
AUDCADu 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDu 658
AUDCADu -1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDu -67K
AUDCADu -37
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 000.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 108 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +251.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -308.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.24 06:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 11:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 08:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 07:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 13:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 14:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.15 13:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 18:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 12:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 09:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 14:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Live
5000 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
15
1%
1 840
46%
10%
1.03
0.36
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.