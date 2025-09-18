SignalsSections
Logging xauusd
Ken Duigraha Putra

Logging xauusd

Ken Duigraha Putra
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 888 USD per month
growth since 2025 597%
Exness-Real33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
126
Profit Trades:
101 (80.15%)
Loss Trades:
25 (19.84%)
Best trade:
56.98 USD
Worst trade:
-13.11 USD
Gross Profit:
438.91 USD (383 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-203.91 USD (178 179 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (92.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.54 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
12.49%
Max deposit load:
28.39%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.02
Long Trades:
81 (64.29%)
Short Trades:
45 (35.71%)
Profit Factor:
2.15
Expected Payoff:
1.87 USD
Average Profit:
4.35 USD
Average Loss:
-8.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-32.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.48 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
268.28%
Annual Forecast:
3 255.13%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.02 USD
Maximal:
46.80 USD (34.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.22% (46.80 USD)
By Equity:
19.57% (9.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 79
GBPUSD 47
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 202
GBPUSD 33
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 202K
GBPUSD 3.3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.98 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GMI-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
2.00 × 1
Axi-US06-Live
2.94 × 16
Exness-Real16
7.58 × 175
Exness-Real29
9.22 × 202
Exness-Real4
20.80 × 5
Exness-Real
26.55 × 449
No reviews
2025.12.20 01:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
High current drawdown in 4576% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 15:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.18 04:59
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 15:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 00:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 08:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 16:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 15:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 07:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 16:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
