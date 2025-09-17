SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / JeTaime Gold Tree 8to32perMonth
Tanawat Muangngam

JeTaime Gold Tree 8to32perMonth

Tanawat Muangngam
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 42%
TPTradesGroup-Online
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
268 (72.23%)
Loss Trades:
103 (27.76%)
Best trade:
61.05 USD
Worst trade:
-51.54 USD
Gross Profit:
2 552.54 USD (122 096 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 952.67 USD (101 570 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (203.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
331.68 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
3.03%
Max deposit load:
74.74%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
293 (78.98%)
Short Trades:
78 (21.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.62 USD
Average Profit:
9.52 USD
Average Loss:
-18.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-358.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-358.66 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-31.05%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
666.08 USD (31.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.93% (666.08 USD)
By Equity:
39.32% (356.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.tpt 371
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.tpt 600
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.tpt 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +61.05 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +203.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -358.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TPTradesGroup-Online" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 15:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 03:46
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.08 12:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 20:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 20:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 14:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 11:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 23:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 165 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 14:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
