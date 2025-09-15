SignalsSections
Semiu Kilaso

BluG

Semiu Kilaso
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -5%
BlueGuardian-Server
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
278
Profit Trades:
142 (51.07%)
Loss Trades:
136 (48.92%)
Best trade:
500.25 USD
Worst trade:
-585.50 USD
Gross Profit:
5 482.19 USD (100 494 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 057.91 USD (151 854 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (262.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
850.35 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
7.28%
Max deposit load:
59.83%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.89
Long Trades:
124 (44.60%)
Short Trades:
154 (55.40%)
Profit Factor:
0.55
Expected Payoff:
-16.46 USD
Average Profit:
38.61 USD
Average Loss:
-73.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-3 071.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 071.00 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-0.98%
Annual Forecast:
-11.93%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 662.12 USD
Maximal:
5 134.12 USD (5.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.01% (5 034.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.87% (839.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 268
BTCUSD 8
NAS100 1
XAGUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -4K
BTCUSD -241
NAS100 227
XAGUSD -586
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -11K
BTCUSD -50K
NAS100 11K
XAGUSD -1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +500.25 USD
Worst trade: -586 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +262.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 071.00 USD

