VLADIMIR PESKOV

Finam H4

VLADIMIR PESKOV
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 15%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
145 (75.91%)
Loss Trades:
46 (24.08%)
Best trade:
1 204.88 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 158.06 RUB
Gross Profit:
18 461.63 RUB (26 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 924.90 RUB (12 008 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (1 791.11 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 791.11 RUB (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
88.41%
Max deposit load:
40.08%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.60
Long Trades:
94 (49.21%)
Short Trades:
97 (50.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
39.46 RUB
Average Profit:
127.32 RUB
Average Loss:
-237.50 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 112.38 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 553.04 RUB (2)
Monthly growth:
1.58%
Annual Forecast:
19.14%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
2 091.37 RUB (3.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.65% (2 091.37 RUB)
By Equity:
11.93% (6 667.23 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.ffx 103
USDJPY.ffx 47
USDCHF.ffx 38
NZDUSD.ffx 1
GBPUSD.ffx 1
USDCAD.ffx 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.ffx -3
USDJPY.ffx 88
USDCHF.ffx 39
NZDUSD.ffx 0
GBPUSD.ffx 1
USDCAD.ffx 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.ffx 985
USDJPY.ffx 11K
USDCHF.ffx 2.6K
NZDUSD.ffx 19
GBPUSD.ffx 90
USDCAD.ffx 21
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 204.88 RUB
Worst trade: -1 158 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 791.11 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 112.38 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2025.11.28 20:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 07:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 21:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 20:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.15 10:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 10:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
