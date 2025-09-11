SignalsSections
Mingze Yang

DP 10000

Mingze Yang
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 43%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 996
Profit Trades:
4 711 (67.33%)
Loss Trades:
2 285 (32.66%)
Best trade:
262.08 USD
Worst trade:
-197.89 USD
Gross Profit:
34 558.17 USD (1 710 731 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 719.50 USD (1 523 848 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (391.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
391.20 USD (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
28.53%
Max deposit load:
6.59%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
579
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.27
Long Trades:
3 319 (47.44%)
Short Trades:
3 677 (52.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
7.34 USD
Average Loss:
-13.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-821.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-843.02 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
6.49%
Annual Forecast:
78.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
191.26 USD
Maximal:
2 130.42 USD (14.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.88% (2 130.42 USD)
By Equity:
12.13% (1 464.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6996
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.8K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 187K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +262.08 USD
Worst trade: -198 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 53
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +391.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -821.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.20 06:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 10:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 09:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 14:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 15:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 10:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 01:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 09:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 13:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 10:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 15:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.03 14:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 06:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 12:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 05:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 05:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.11 03:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
