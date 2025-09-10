SignalsSections
Christian Roger H Schuddinck

ForexWinner

Christian Roger H Schuddinck
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 78%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
412
Profit Trades:
365 (88.59%)
Loss Trades:
47 (11.41%)
Best trade:
79.43 EUR
Worst trade:
-66.69 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 322.72 EUR (64 397 pips)
Gross Loss:
-599.80 EUR (29 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (70.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
216.47 EUR (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
35.21%
Max deposit load:
42.20%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.86
Long Trades:
270 (65.53%)
Short Trades:
142 (34.47%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
1.75 EUR
Average Profit:
3.62 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.76 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-123.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-123.28 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
6.42%
Annual Forecast:
77.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.70 EUR
Maximal:
123.28 EUR (8.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.11% (123.28 EUR)
By Equity:
54.51% (680.70 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 227
XAUUSD 158
EURUSD 19
XAGUSD 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 213
XAUUSD 488
EURUSD 48
XAGUSD 76
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 15K
XAUUSD 17K
EURUSD 798
XAGUSD 1.5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.43 EUR
Worst trade: -67 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.59 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.28 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.27 × 62
OctaFX-Real6
0.75 × 20
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.95 × 2340
RoboForex-Pro-5
2.26 × 3734
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.66 × 1781
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
2.77 × 250
VantageInternational-Live 9
3.14 × 50
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
4.02 × 623
RoboForex-Pro-3
5.54 × 72
Axi-US03-Live
10.24 × 793
Welcome! 
ForewWinner is a highly trustable and advanced signal with low drawdown. 

Start to follow it from  500€/$ deposit minimum. 

The aim is to define highly probable entries for win and to combine these with the best money management methods.
All this executed automatically with precision. 

The signal positions are always protected with a fixed stop. 
No reviews
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 22:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 16:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 10:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 21:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 09:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 13:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.20 17:10
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.15 11:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 18:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 18:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.11 17:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 17:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.11 13:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 10:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 10:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
