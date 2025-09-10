- Growth
Trades:
412
Profit Trades:
365 (88.59%)
Loss Trades:
47 (11.41%)
Best trade:
79.43 EUR
Worst trade:
-66.69 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 322.72 EUR (64 397 pips)
Gross Loss:
-599.80 EUR (29 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (70.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
216.47 EUR (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
35.21%
Max deposit load:
42.20%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.86
Long Trades:
270 (65.53%)
Short Trades:
142 (34.47%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
1.75 EUR
Average Profit:
3.62 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.76 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-123.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-123.28 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
6.42%
Annual Forecast:
77.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.70 EUR
Maximal:
123.28 EUR (8.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.11% (123.28 EUR)
By Equity:
54.51% (680.70 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|227
|XAUUSD
|158
|EURUSD
|19
|XAGUSD
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|213
|XAUUSD
|488
|EURUSD
|48
|XAGUSD
|76
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|15K
|XAUUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|798
|XAGUSD
|1.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.43 EUR
Worst trade: -67 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.59 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.28 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.27 × 62
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.95 × 2340
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|2.26 × 3734
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|2.66 × 1781
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|2.77 × 250
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.14 × 50
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|4.02 × 623
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|5.54 × 72
|
Axi-US03-Live
|10.24 × 793
Welcome!
ForewWinner is a highly trustable and advanced signal with low drawdown.
Start to follow it from 500€/$ deposit minimum.
The aim is to define highly probable entries for win and to combine these with the best money management methods.
All this executed automatically with precision.
The signal positions are always protected with a fixed stop.
No reviews
