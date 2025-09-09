- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
204
Profit Trades:
197 (96.56%)
Loss Trades:
7 (3.43%)
Best trade:
20.99 USD
Worst trade:
-7.52 USD
Gross Profit:
167.47 USD (16 910 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.27 USD (2 982 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
66 (36.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.44 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
82.99%
Max deposit load:
17.16%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
18.24
Long Trades:
63 (30.88%)
Short Trades:
141 (69.12%)
Profit Factor:
5.53
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
0.85 USD
Average Loss:
-4.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.52 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.80%
Annual Forecast:
300.96%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.52 USD (2.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.05% (7.52 USD)
By Equity:
52.13% (122.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|204
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|137
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.99 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews