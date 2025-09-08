- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
456
Profit Trades:
300 (65.78%)
Loss Trades:
156 (34.21%)
Best trade:
900.60 USD
Worst trade:
-543.94 USD
Gross Profit:
30 860.82 USD (237 288 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 330.32 USD (193 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 616.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 114.11 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
27.92%
Max deposit load:
33.01%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
426 (93.42%)
Short Trades:
30 (6.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
14.32 USD
Average Profit:
102.87 USD
Average Loss:
-155.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-996.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 594.57 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.04%
Annual Forecast:
12.61%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
309.20 USD
Maximal:
4 063.30 USD (3.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.85% (4 063.30 USD)
By Equity:
0.95% (1 002.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|456
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +900.60 USD
Worst trade: -544 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 616.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -996.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Telegram -> @Mr_PINGG
