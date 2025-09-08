SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Calibre Hedge Capital
Satria Adji Prakoso

Calibre Hedge Capital

Satria Adji Prakoso
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
456
Profit Trades:
300 (65.78%)
Loss Trades:
156 (34.21%)
Best trade:
900.60 USD
Worst trade:
-543.94 USD
Gross Profit:
30 860.82 USD (237 288 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 330.32 USD (193 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 616.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 114.11 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
27.92%
Max deposit load:
33.01%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
426 (93.42%)
Short Trades:
30 (6.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
14.32 USD
Average Profit:
102.87 USD
Average Loss:
-155.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-996.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 594.57 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.04%
Annual Forecast:
12.61%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
309.20 USD
Maximal:
4 063.30 USD (3.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.85% (4 063.30 USD)
By Equity:
0.95% (1 002.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 456
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 44K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +900.60 USD
Worst trade: -544 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 616.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -996.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Telegram -> @Mr_PINGG
No reviews
2025.12.01 02:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 01:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.17 17:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 01:07
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 23:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 10:38
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 10:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.23 05:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 21:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.13 00:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 20:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 23:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 13:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
