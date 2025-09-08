SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Low Drawndown and Safety
Huu Duc Nguyen

Low Drawndown and Safety

Huu Duc Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 65%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
187
Profit Trades:
160 (85.56%)
Loss Trades:
27 (14.44%)
Best trade:
6.00 USD
Worst trade:
-40.98 USD
Gross Profit:
289.26 USD (17 315 pips)
Gross Loss:
-159.43 USD (7 526 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (57.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.89 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
79.11%
Max deposit load:
24.72%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.36
Long Trades:
79 (42.25%)
Short Trades:
108 (57.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
1.81 USD
Average Loss:
-5.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-16.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.64 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-2.58%
Annual Forecast:
-31.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
95.52 USD (27.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.16% (95.52 USD)
By Equity:
23.78% (83.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 186
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 132
GBPUSD -2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 9.9K
GBPUSD -117
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.00 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
1. Signals prioritize safety, stability, and sustainable profits.
2. Every trade is executed with a Stop Loss in place.

3. Trading strategy: market structure, price action, and trend-following using EMA.
4. Open an account with Exness for the lowest spreads and free swap: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/utpa1rjl

Draw down < 20%


No reviews
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 13:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 16:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 07:55
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.08 07:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 07:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Low Drawndown and Safety
35 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
330
USD
18
0%
187
85%
79%
1.81
0.69
USD
27%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.