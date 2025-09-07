SignalsSections
Agus Wahyu Pratomo

BreakZone HFM 3

Agus Wahyu Pratomo
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 32%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
64 (82.05%)
Loss Trades:
14 (17.95%)
Best trade:
13.87 USD
Worst trade:
-17.26 USD
Gross Profit:
181.24 USD (18 094 pips)
Gross Loss:
-151.24 USD (15 119 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (54.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.50 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.61%
Max deposit load:
23.61%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
64 (82.05%)
Short Trades:
14 (17.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
2.83 USD
Average Loss:
-10.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-31.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.34 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
34.04%
Annual Forecast:
413.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.03 USD
Maximal:
74.17 USD (50.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.80% (74.17 USD)
By Equity:
23.37% (11.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 30
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.87 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 22:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 06:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.14% of days out of 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 06:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 06:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 05:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.25% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 12:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.37% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 03:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 07:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 02:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 00:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 01:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 00:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 01:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.07 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
