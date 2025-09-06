- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
47 (50.53%)
Loss Trades:
46 (49.46%)
Best trade:
626.66 USD
Worst trade:
-206.45 USD
Gross Profit:
7 102.47 USD (137 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 169.33 USD (102 047 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 537.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 537.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
29.64%
Max deposit load:
4.29%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
57 (61.29%)
Short Trades:
36 (38.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
20.79 USD
Average Profit:
151.12 USD
Average Loss:
-112.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-601.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-601.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.84%
Annual Forecast:
34.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
438.78 USD
Maximal:
1 330.95 USD (35.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.95% (648.98 USD)
By Equity:
9.30% (118.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|93
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|36K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +626.66 USD
Worst trade: -206 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 537.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -601.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
