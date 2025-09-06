SignalsSections
Leonard Max Toshiro

RuleSet

Leonard Max Toshiro
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 129%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
47 (50.53%)
Loss Trades:
46 (49.46%)
Best trade:
626.66 USD
Worst trade:
-206.45 USD
Gross Profit:
7 102.47 USD (137 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 169.33 USD (102 047 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 537.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 537.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
29.64%
Max deposit load:
4.29%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
57 (61.29%)
Short Trades:
36 (38.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
20.79 USD
Average Profit:
151.12 USD
Average Loss:
-112.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-601.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-601.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.84%
Annual Forecast:
34.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
438.78 USD
Maximal:
1 330.95 USD (35.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.95% (648.98 USD)
By Equity:
9.30% (118.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 93
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 36K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +626.66 USD
Worst trade: -206 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 537.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -601.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
No reviews
2025.11.17 20:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 09:00
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.15 09:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 08:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 09:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 14:22
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.08 13:22
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.06 20:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.06 20:35
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.06 20:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.06 20:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
