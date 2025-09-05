- Growth
Trades:
164
Profit Trades:
64 (39.02%)
Loss Trades:
100 (60.98%)
Best trade:
161.72 USD
Worst trade:
-92.20 USD
Gross Profit:
5 541.02 USD (227 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 096.83 USD (173 886 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (877.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
877.48 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
26.33%
Max deposit load:
1.55%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.65
Long Trades:
101 (61.59%)
Short Trades:
63 (38.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
8.81 USD
Average Profit:
86.58 USD
Average Loss:
-40.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-275.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-459.68 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.52%
Annual Forecast:
67.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
498.72 USD
Maximal:
544.51 USD (51.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.81% (418.39 USD)
By Equity:
2.92% (59.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|154
|GBPJPY
|3
|CADJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|-19
|CADJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|-7
|CHFJPY
|-7
|EURJPY
|-7
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|59K
|GBPJPY
|-2.7K
|CADJPY
|335
|AUDJPY
|260
|USDJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|EURJPY
|-1K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Best trade: +161.72 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +877.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -275.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
My entry is static pips with 200pips SL and 400pips TP and just Trade XAUUSD
