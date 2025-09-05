SignalsSections
Hendicky Fernanda

Provocapips

Hendicky Fernanda
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 36%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
164
Profit Trades:
64 (39.02%)
Loss Trades:
100 (60.98%)
Best trade:
161.72 USD
Worst trade:
-92.20 USD
Gross Profit:
5 541.02 USD (227 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 096.83 USD (173 886 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (877.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
877.48 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
26.33%
Max deposit load:
1.55%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.65
Long Trades:
101 (61.59%)
Short Trades:
63 (38.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
8.81 USD
Average Profit:
86.58 USD
Average Loss:
-40.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-275.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-459.68 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.52%
Annual Forecast:
67.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
498.72 USD
Maximal:
544.51 USD (51.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.81% (418.39 USD)
By Equity:
2.92% (59.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 154
GBPJPY 3
CADJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
EURJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
GBPJPY -19
CADJPY 2
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY -7
CHFJPY -7
EURJPY -7
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 59K
GBPJPY -2.7K
CADJPY 335
AUDJPY 260
USDJPY -1K
CHFJPY -1K
EURJPY -1K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +161.72 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +877.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -275.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
My entry is static pips with 200pips SL and 400pips TP and just Trade XAUUSD
No reviews
2025.10.06 05:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.68% of days out of 146 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Provocapips
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
32
0%
164
39%
26%
1.35
8.81
USD
32%
1:200
