Nuttawud Arunsamran

PANTHER X GODMODE VT MARKET

Nuttawud Arunsamran
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 96%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
636
Profit Trades:
403 (63.36%)
Loss Trades:
233 (36.64%)
Best trade:
33.49 USD
Worst trade:
-16.57 USD
Gross Profit:
2 551.54 USD (257 450 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 233.88 USD (221 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (68.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.63 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
28.47%
Max deposit load:
7.60%
Latest trade:
51 minutes ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
591 (92.92%)
Short Trades:
45 (7.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
6.33 USD
Average Loss:
-9.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-57.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57.56 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
6.60%
Annual Forecast:
80.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.26 USD
Maximal:
242.00 USD (29.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.51% (242.00 USD)
By Equity:
6.58% (13.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 636
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 318
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 36K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.49 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -57.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.28 05:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.13 12:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 01:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 23:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 02:01
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 11:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 05:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.25 16:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 09:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 21:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 20:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 04:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 09:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
