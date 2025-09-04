SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HedGinG AJNJ B
Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG AJNJ B

Quan Hui Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 287%
ECMarkets-Live10
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
370
Profit Trades:
226 (61.08%)
Loss Trades:
144 (38.92%)
Best trade:
28.53 USD
Worst trade:
-25.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 190.34 USD (85 868 pips)
Gross Loss:
-615.87 USD (62 389 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (38.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.85 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
92.50%
Max deposit load:
26.12%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
20.01
Long Trades:
150 (40.54%)
Short Trades:
220 (59.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
1.55 USD
Average Profit:
5.27 USD
Average Loss:
-4.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-21.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.20 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.12%
Annual Forecast:
183.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
28.71 USD (3.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.23% (21.56 USD)
By Equity:
52.62% (372.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDJPY 201
NZDJPY 169
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPY 397
NZDJPY 178
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPY 20K
NZDJPY 4.1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.53 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

投资有风险，入市需谨慎！

No reviews
2025.12.10 23:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 19:37
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 06:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 01:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 17:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.09 15:10
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 08:38
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 06:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 18:48
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.04 09:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HedGinG AJNJ B
30 USD per month
287%
0
0
USD
774
USD
22
100%
370
61%
93%
1.93
1.55
USD
53%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.