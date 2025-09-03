SignalsSections
Brahmastra

Kurniadi Prasetio
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
74 (47.13%)
Loss Trades:
83 (52.87%)
Best trade:
50.01 USD
Worst trade:
-51.15 USD
Gross Profit:
2 563.23 USD (274 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 463.03 USD (248 537 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (698.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
698.42 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
70.64%
Max deposit load:
3.49%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
126 (80.25%)
Short Trades:
31 (19.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
34.64 USD
Average Loss:
-29.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-366.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-366.49 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-8.80%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
319.49 USD
Maximal:
1 186.97 USD (56.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.70% (1 186.97 USD)
By Equity:
10.24% (91.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 132
USDJPY_MRG 4
CHFJPY_MRG 4
GBPJPY_MRG 4
EURNZD_MRG 3
EURJPY_MRG 3
AUDJPY_MRG 2
CADJPY_MRG 2
USDCAD_MRG 1
NZDUSD_MRG 1
USDCHF_MRG 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -115
USDJPY_MRG 38
CHFJPY_MRG 36
GBPJPY_MRG 49
EURNZD_MRG 7
EURJPY_MRG 32
AUDJPY_MRG 26
CADJPY_MRG 28
USDCAD_MRG -9
NZDUSD_MRG -15
USDCHF_MRG 23
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -9.2K
USDJPY_MRG 6.2K
CHFJPY_MRG 6.3K
GBPJPY_MRG 7.9K
EURNZD_MRG 1.8K
EURJPY_MRG 5.2K
AUDJPY_MRG 4.3K
CADJPY_MRG 4.6K
USDCAD_MRG -1.3K
NZDUSD_MRG -1.5K
USDCHF_MRG 1.9K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.01 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +698.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -366.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.09 04:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.01% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 17:09
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 12:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 09:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 05:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 20:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 15:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 05:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 17:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 07:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.03 14:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
