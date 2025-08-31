- Growth
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
9 (32.14%)
Loss Trades:
19 (67.86%)
Best trade:
4.35 USD
Worst trade:
-5.91 USD
Gross Profit:
18.84 USD (1 880 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49.97 USD (4 988 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (5.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.63 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
18.28%
Max deposit load:
31.28%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.89
Long Trades:
14 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
14 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.38
Expected Payoff:
-1.11 USD
Average Profit:
2.09 USD
Average Loss:
-2.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-18.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.81 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.95 USD
Maximal:
34.95 USD (69.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.45% (34.95 USD)
By Equity:
33.70% (13.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.s
|13
|GBPUSD.s
|12
|NZDUSD.s
|2
|AUDUSD.s
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.s
|-14
|GBPUSD.s
|-16
|NZDUSD.s
|1
|AUDUSD.s
|-2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.s
|-1.4K
|GBPUSD.s
|-1.6K
|NZDUSD.s
|99
|AUDUSD.s
|-201
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Best trade: +4.35 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.81 USD
For Trading Recap only
I don't recommend following at all, its just my way to start a new leaf
and mark a new start for my trading journey.
hope you all well and stay strong.
