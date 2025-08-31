SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Project 50
Tegar Satriyo Notohatmodjo

Project 50

Tegar Satriyo Notohatmodjo
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -61%
WeTrade-Live1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
9 (32.14%)
Loss Trades:
19 (67.86%)
Best trade:
4.35 USD
Worst trade:
-5.91 USD
Gross Profit:
18.84 USD (1 880 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49.97 USD (4 988 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (5.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.63 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
18.28%
Max deposit load:
31.28%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.89
Long Trades:
14 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
14 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.38
Expected Payoff:
-1.11 USD
Average Profit:
2.09 USD
Average Loss:
-2.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-18.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.81 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.95 USD
Maximal:
34.95 USD (69.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.45% (34.95 USD)
By Equity:
33.70% (13.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.s 13
GBPUSD.s 12
NZDUSD.s 2
AUDUSD.s 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.s -14
GBPUSD.s -16
NZDUSD.s 1
AUDUSD.s -2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.s -1.4K
GBPUSD.s -1.6K
NZDUSD.s 99
AUDUSD.s -201
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.35 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WeTrade-Live1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

For Trading Recap only

I don't recommend following at all, its just my way to start a new leaf

and mark a new start for my trading journey.

hope you all well and stay strong.

No reviews
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 12:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 09:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 03:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 02:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 01:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 11:38
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 10:38
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 06:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.24 09:07
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.23 16:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 09:04
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 14:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 07:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
