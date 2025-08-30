- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
52 (96.29%)
Loss Trades:
2 (3.70%)
Best trade:
200.50 USD
Worst trade:
-2.08 USD
Gross Profit:
3 446.61 USD (11 208 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.41 USD (14 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (2 247.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 247.36 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.69
Trading activity:
2.24%
Max deposit load:
5.94%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1655.38
Long Trades:
30 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
24 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
1010.74
Expected Payoff:
63.76 USD
Average Profit:
66.28 USD
Average Loss:
-1.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.11%
Annual Forecast:
122.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.08 USD (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.04% (1.33 USD)
By Equity:
10.87% (481.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|54
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +200.50 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 247.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
299%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
20
100%
54
96%
2%
1010.73
63.76
USD
USD
11%
1:500