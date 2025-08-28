SignalsSections
Zaky Hamdoun

Sora Adaptive Low Risk

Zaky Hamdoun
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 4000 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
OxSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
587
Profit Trades:
454 (77.34%)
Loss Trades:
133 (22.66%)
Best trade:
673.34 USD
Worst trade:
-168.26 USD
Gross Profit:
11 068.28 USD (40 635 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 612.22 USD (20 432 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (127.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 217.21 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
88.45%
Max deposit load:
2.01%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.36
Long Trades:
245 (41.74%)
Short Trades:
342 (58.26%)
Profit Factor:
3.06
Expected Payoff:
12.70 USD
Average Profit:
24.38 USD
Average Loss:
-27.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-519.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-519.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.31%
Annual Forecast:
52.33%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
519.20 USD (2.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.16% (180.72 USD)
By Equity:
6.20% (956.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 519
AUDUSD 68
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 6K
AUDUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 17K
AUDUSD 3.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +673.34 USD
Worst trade: -168 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +127.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -519.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OxSecurities-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 19:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 02:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 15:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 15:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 15:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 12:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 07:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 13:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 07:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 11:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 08:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
