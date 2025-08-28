SignauxSections
Zaky Hamdoun

Sora Low Risk

Zaky Hamdoun
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49.99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
OxSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
189
Bénéfice trades:
144 (76.19%)
Perte trades:
45 (23.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
201.76 USD
Pire transaction:
-65.87 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 258.46 USD (14 048 pips)
Perte brute:
-600.37 USD (8 809 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (94.23 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
265.04 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
69.28%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.01%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.64
Longs trades:
89 (47.09%)
Courts trades:
100 (52.91%)
Facteur de profit:
2.10
Rendement attendu:
3.48 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.34 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-180.72 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-180.72 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.40%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
180.72 USD (1.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.16% (180.72 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.20% (956.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 189
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 658
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 5.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +201.76 USD
Pire transaction: -66 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +94.23 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -180.72 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OxSecurities-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Sora Adaptive Signal – A Smarter Way to Counter-Trade the Trend

Sora Adaptive is a next-generation, trend-sensitive expert advisor (EA) designed for high-performance FOREX trading. Developed from scratch using advanced adaptive algorithms, non-linear mathematics, and quantum-inspired optimization techniques, Sora isn’t just another trading bot – it’s a trader’s secret weapon.

At its core, Sora identifies, analyzes, and adapts to market momentum in real time using a proprietary multi-timeframe trend-mapping engine. That means it doesn’t chase the market – it rides price reversals with elegance and precision. Whether you're trading EURUSD, GBPJPY, or exotic pairs, Sora reshapes itself dynamically to match live market sentiment.

Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146072

💡 Key Features of Sora Adaptive:

  • Advanced Trend Recognition Engine – Powered by Fourier analysis, ADX, recursive filters, and multi-layer regression models.

  • Adaptive Entry & Exit System – Real-time recalibration based on changing volatility and volume data.

  • Multi-symbol Compatible – Trade multiple pairs at once with smart risk dispersion.

  • Precision Risk Control – Built-in modules for daily drawdown caps, max exposure, and emergency shutdowns.

  • High-Speed Execution – Optimized for low-latency brokers, performs even under variable spreads and slippage.

🔄 How Sora Works:

Sora runs on a sophisticated blend of pattern recognition, adaptive neural models, and statistical learning techniques. Every trade is the result of a fusion between historical trend analysis and current market liquidity. Think of it as a virtual trader, trained on millions of market conditions, that knows when to act—and when to wait.

Sora is most effective on the M5 timeframe, especially with horizontally moving assets, and is architected to self-regulate drawdowns while capitalizing on mean-reversion opportunities. It doesn’t rely on signals, it doesn’t chase losses, and it doesn’t gamble. It executes with discipline—because it’s built to.

⚙️ Technical Requirements:

  • Compatible with all major brokers (ECN, STP, DMA).

  • No minimum balance required – optimized for accounts from $2,500 and up.

  • Low spread and fast execution recommended.

  • Plug & play – no external libraries or files needed.

📊 Performance & Real-World Use:

Sora has been live-tested for over 18 months, successfully managing both prop firm accounts and private portfolios. It has been backtested with high-quality tick data, simulating real-world trading with variable spread and modeled slippage.

✔️ Verified live results and screenshots available on request.
✔️ Custom strategy files and setup guides are provided after purchase.
✔️ Ask for your free Strategy PDF to learn how to build a solid portfolio using Sora.

📬 Let’s Connect:

Sora Adaptive is more than a piece of software – it’s a scalable trading system.
Whether you're navigating a prop firm challenge or building long-term consistency, Sora adapts to you.

For custom setups, commercial partnerships, or full walkthroughs, feel free to reach out via MQL Market DMs.

Sora Adaptive – Trade Smarter, Stay Against the Trend.
💠 The market moves. So should you.



Aucun avis
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 08:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 17:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 12:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 07:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 07:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 02:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 10:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 10:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Sora Low Risk
49.99 USD par mois
4%
0
0
USD
29K
USD
6
98%
189
76%
69%
2.09
3.48
USD
6%
1:500
Copier

