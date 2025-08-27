- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
19 (24.05%)
Loss Trades:
60 (75.95%)
Best trade:
1 108.75 USD
Worst trade:
-369.60 USD
Gross Profit:
6 497.63 USD (26 480 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 109.45 USD (39 479 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (1 108.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 108.75 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
1.41%
Max deposit load:
8.67%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.94
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
79 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-45.72 USD
Average Profit:
341.98 USD
Average Loss:
-168.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-998.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-998.96 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-7.15%
Annual Forecast:
-86.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 859.54 USD
Maximal:
3 859.54 USD (25.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.73% (3 859.54 USD)
By Equity:
1.25% (185.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|79
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-3.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-13K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 108.75 USD
Worst trade: -370 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 108.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -998.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
