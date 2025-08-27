SignalsSections
Bagas Dwi Andika

RecoveryPLAN Kamuflase SELL

Bagas Dwi Andika
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -24%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
19 (24.05%)
Loss Trades:
60 (75.95%)
Best trade:
1 108.75 USD
Worst trade:
-369.60 USD
Gross Profit:
6 497.63 USD (26 480 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 109.45 USD (39 479 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (1 108.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 108.75 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
1.41%
Max deposit load:
8.67%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.94
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
79 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-45.72 USD
Average Profit:
341.98 USD
Average Loss:
-168.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-998.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-998.96 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-7.15%
Annual Forecast:
-86.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 859.54 USD
Maximal:
3 859.54 USD (25.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.73% (3 859.54 USD)
By Equity:
1.25% (185.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 79
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -13K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 108.75 USD
Worst trade: -370 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 108.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -998.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
10 more...
No reviews
2025.12.21 19:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 02:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 07:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 00:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.19 22:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.12 04:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 19:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 18:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 14:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.15 03:09
No swaps are charged
2025.09.15 03:09
No swaps are charged
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
RecoveryPLAN Kamuflase SELL
30 USD per month
-24%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
16
100%
79
24%
1%
0.64
-45.72
USD
26%
1:200
