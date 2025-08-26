- Growth
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
56 (67.46%)
Loss Trades:
27 (32.53%)
Best trade:
19.38 USD
Worst trade:
-13.45 USD
Gross Profit:
196.58 USD (8 205 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90.64 USD (5 969 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (20.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.53 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
29.86%
Max deposit load:
13.97%
Latest trade:
39 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.07
Long Trades:
78 (93.98%)
Short Trades:
5 (6.02%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
3.51 USD
Average Loss:
-3.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-16.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
1.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
17.45 USD (3.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.47% (17.48 USD)
By Equity:
20.16% (101.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|18
|AUDNZD
|17
|AUDUSD
|13
|EURNZD
|13
|USDCAD
|13
|USDJPY
|6
|NZDUSD
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|25
|AUDNZD
|16
|AUDUSD
|23
|EURNZD
|13
|USDCAD
|15
|USDJPY
|6
|NZDUSD
|6
|NZDCAD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|776
|AUDUSD
|631
|EURNZD
|558
|USDCAD
|-930
|USDJPY
|-274
|NZDUSD
|200
|NZDCAD
|100
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.38 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.17 × 6
Coinexx-Live
|0.56 × 353
Hankotrade-Live
|0.65 × 17
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 13
LiteFinance-MT5
|1.17 × 42
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.24 × 42
Darwinex-Live
|1.42 × 333
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 92
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.53 × 19
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.73 × 107
EightcapGlobal-Live
|3.83 × 6
Alpari-MT5
|3.85 × 40
OctaFX-Real
|5.35 × 101
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|6.13 × 72
FBS-Real
|10.84 × 67
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|15.90 × 10
