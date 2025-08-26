SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry

Nano Machine

William Brandon Autry
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
26%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
56 (67.46%)
Loss Trades:
27 (32.53%)
Best trade:
19.38 USD
Worst trade:
-13.45 USD
Gross Profit:
196.58 USD (8 205 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90.64 USD (5 969 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (20.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.53 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
29.86%
Max deposit load:
13.97%
Latest trade:
39 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.07
Long Trades:
78 (93.98%)
Short Trades:
5 (6.02%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
3.51 USD
Average Loss:
-3.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-16.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
1.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
17.45 USD (3.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.47% (17.48 USD)
By Equity:
20.16% (101.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 18
AUDNZD 17
AUDUSD 13
EURNZD 13
USDCAD 13
USDJPY 6
NZDUSD 2
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 25
AUDNZD 16
AUDUSD 23
EURNZD 13
USDCAD 15
USDJPY 6
NZDUSD 6
NZDCAD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.2K
AUDNZD 776
AUDUSD 631
EURNZD 558
USDCAD -930
USDJPY -274
NZDUSD 200
NZDCAD 100
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.38 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
Coinexx-Live
0.56 × 353
Hankotrade-Live
0.65 × 17
FusionMarkets-Live
1.00 × 13
LiteFinance-MT5
1.17 × 42
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.24 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.42 × 333
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 92
ICMarkets-MT5
2.53 × 19
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.73 × 107
EightcapGlobal-Live
3.83 × 6
Alpari-MT5
3.85 × 40
OctaFX-Real
5.35 × 101
Ava-Real 1-MT5
6.13 × 72
FBS-Real
10.84 × 67
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
15.90 × 10
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Micro Machine
No reviews
2025.12.20 20:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 21:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.09 23:35
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 17:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 17:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 06:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 22:46
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 22:46
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 22:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.28 10:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.25 11:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 09:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.05 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 14:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.27 14:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.26 19:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nano Machine
999 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
510
USD
13
100%
83
67%
30%
2.16
1.28
USD
20%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.