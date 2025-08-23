- Growth
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
67 (98.52%)
Loss Trades:
1 (1.47%)
Best trade:
5.76 USD
Worst trade:
-47.82 USD
Gross Profit:
90.89 USD (9 999 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.52 USD (4 802 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (70.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.39 USD (51)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
4.42%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.74
Long Trades:
33 (48.53%)
Short Trades:
35 (51.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
1.36 USD
Average Loss:
-55.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-47.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.82 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.27%
Annual Forecast:
39.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
48.04 USD (8.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.50% (47.93 USD)
By Equity:
8.22% (46.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|68
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|35
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|5.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +5.76 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 51
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.82 USD
DowAlgo Breaker Signal Display.
Fix Volume = 0.1 Lot
