Nuttapon Maneechote

Cryptowanlanid GBP

Nuttapon Maneechote
0 reviews
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -68%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 661
Profit Trades:
793 (47.74%)
Loss Trades:
868 (52.26%)
Best trade:
16.20 USD
Worst trade:
-50.48 USD
Gross Profit:
4 059.28 USD (380 791 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 602.37 USD (523 469 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
140 (786.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
786.38 USD (140)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
82.25%
Max deposit load:
20.18%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
197
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.87
Long Trades:
1 078 (64.90%)
Short Trades:
583 (35.10%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-0.93 USD
Average Profit:
5.12 USD
Average Loss:
-6.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
150 (-908.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-908.40 USD (150)
Monthly growth:
-48.22%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 590.22 USD
Maximal:
1 771.16 USD (81.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.73% (1 771.16 USD)
By Equity:
26.85% (460.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 1659
XAUUSD+ 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD+ -1.6K
XAUUSD+ 12
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD+ -143K
XAUUSD+ 593
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.20 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 140
Maximum consecutive losses: 150
Maximal consecutive profit: +786.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -908.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.17 14:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.06 13:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 11:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 09:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 16:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 14:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 10:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 08:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 10:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 08:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 09:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 08:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 06:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 06:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.28 12:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 08:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.27 08:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.22 18:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
